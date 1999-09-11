Short Take: Sun takes a stake in software storage firm

Sun Microsystems has taken a minority stake in the Bulldog Group, a company that helps firms keep track of digital information stored for broadcast TV. The two companies already were working together to get Bulldog's software to work with Sun's storage hardware, but now also are discussing future joint marketing plans, the companies said. Sun also gained a seat on Bulldog's board of directors.
