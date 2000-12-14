Short Take: Study shows gender divide in PC purchases

A new survey of more than 69,000 Internet surfers shows that men and women's involvement in PC purchases for the family varies. According to Harris Interactive, which does Internet-based research, the female head of household is involved in 72 percent of first-time PC purchases, while the male head of the household is involved in 63 percent of such decisions. For repeat buyers, the figures flip. The female gets involved in 54 percent of repeat-buying decisions, while the male is involved in 74 percent of them.
