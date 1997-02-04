CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: States ease up on AOL

Despite a swell of complaints from consumers about the execution of America Online's refund plan, a group of state attorneys general said it will give the company breathing room to collect consumer complaints and distribute refunds. Users have 120 days from last Wednesday to request refunds through fax, a toll-free phone number, or the mail. (See related story)

