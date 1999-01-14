Short Take: Shaw expands digital cable markets, programming

Shaw Communications, a Canadian cable operator, has expanded its digital cable programming and made the service available in additional markets. Most of Shaw's 1.5 million subscribers can now access the digital television service, the company said. Shaw added several new sports feeds to its digital programming lineup and will soon add three ethnic channels aimed at Asian, Greek, and German viewers. The company also added ethnic programming to its digital audio offering.
