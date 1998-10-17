CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Qwest to provide Globix broadband access

Qwest Communications will provide broadband network access to Internet service provider Globix as part of a multiyear agreement valued at $35 million. The deal includes future expansions and upgrades that will give Globix increased bandwidth. Qwest has plans to more than triple its broadband access service by next year.

