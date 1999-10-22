Short Take: Qwest to deploy local services in California

QwestLink, the local access division of Qwest Communications International, will begin offering local voice and data services in four California markets early next year. QwestLink will offer service in Los Angeles during the first quarter and in Sacramento, San Diego, and the San Francisco-San Jose region during the second quarter of 2000. Qwest will build direct fiber optic links to large businesses, offer fixed wireless service for mid-sized companies, and digital subscriber lines for small businesses.