Short Take: PSINet buys Puerto Rican ISP

Internet service provider PSINet acquired privately held Caribbean Internet, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. With the deal, its first in the region, PSINet becomes Puerto Rico's second largest ISP. Caribbean Internet serves more than 14,000 businesses and consumers, and offers Net access as well as Web hosting services, according to the company. PSINet also bought The Internet Access Company, an ISP based in the greater Boston area. Terms of both deals were not disclosed.