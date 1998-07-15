Short Take: Novell rolls out many-to-one technology

Novell announced new many-to-one clustered system technology that allows administrators to move away from one-to-one fail-over technologies. The StandbyServer offering, based on technology licensed from Vinca, also includes an add-on to facilitate data back-up jobs. The many-to-one add-on is available now for $6,999.
