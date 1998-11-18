CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Nortel in deal with ISS

Nortel Networks announced a deal to integrate the company's switching technology with security tools from Internet Security Systems. The pact calls for interoperability between the two firms' products as well as future product integration. Specific product bundles will be released in December, according to the companies, with Nortel planning to resell ISS's SafeSuite security tools by January.

