CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Short Take: NextLevel cuts workforce

As part of its previously announced plan to improve financial performance, NextLevel Systems is restructuring its San Diego-based satellite data networks business and reducing its workforce by about 225, or 20 percent. The downsizing is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The company also named Eric Pillmore CFO, replacing Charles Dickson.

    As part of its previously announced plan to improve financial performance, NextLevel Systems is restructuring its San Diego-based satellite data networks business and reducing its workforce by about 225, or 20 percent. The downsizing is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The company also named Eric Pillmore CFO, replacing Charles Dickson.

    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real