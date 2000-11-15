Short Take: New Fujitsu division releases server

Fujitsu launched a new subsidiary, Fujitsu Technology Solutions, focusing on systems that do not rely on "proprietary" hardware or software. The subsidiary's product line is expected to consist of Unix servers running Sun Sparc64 processors, Intel-based servers, advanced storage systems and systems for delivering streaming media content over the Internet. The new UltraSparc servers, PrimePower, start at $89,530 for a system with four 360-MHz processors, 2 GB of memory, four 18-GB hard drives, a redundant power supply and a Solaris server license.