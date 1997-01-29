Short Take: Netscape releases Migration beta

Netscape Communications has released a beta version of the Netscape Migration Toolkit, a utility designed to help users move from email systems such as cc:Mail or Eudora to the Netscape Messaging Server 3.0 software and Communicator client. The toolkit, which automatically converts message folders and directories for use with Netscape's email system, is expected to be available for free on Windows 3.1, Windows 95, and NT in the first quarter.