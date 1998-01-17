Short Take: Netegrity receives $5 million private investment

Netegrity, a provider of security management products and services for intranet and extranet environments, announced that it has completed the first round of a $5 million private placement with Pequot Private Equity Fund, the private equity arm of Dawson-Samberg Capital Management. Pequot Private Equity has invested $2.5 million already, and intends to make a second $2.5 million investment following the next release of SiteMinder, Netegrity?s flagship product.