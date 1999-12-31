Short Take: Net stock index Isdex adds Scient

Internet.com has added Internet services firm Scient to its Isdex Internet Stock Index. Isdex features 50 publicly traded companies with representation from the software, hardware, commerce and communication sectors. Internet.com said Isdex, which it created in 1996, is reviewed quarterly to ensure that it includes the most representative list of Internet stocks for investors. The company also added Intraware, a Web-based distributor of intranet applications, to its index. Changes will be effective on Dec. 31, the company said.