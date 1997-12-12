Short Take: MS, DataChannel agreement

Microsoft and DataChannel announced a marketing agreement in which DataChannel will promote Microsoft intranet systems as the preferred integration platform for corporate MIS. The software giant will also promote DataChannel as a premier provider of systems for enterprise Active Channel management. The deal includes the enhancement of the upcoming ChannelManager 2.0 CDFViewer client and ChannelManager database-driven server. The CDFViewer integrated with IE 4.0 will be available with ChannelManager 2.0 in the first quarter of 1998.