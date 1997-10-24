Short Take: Microsoft unveils Net-based personal finance service

Microsoft debuted Money Insider, an Internet service that assists users of Microsoft Money 98 Financial Suite and offers up-to-date information on financial topics including insurance, home ownership, college planning, and retirement. Users can access the new free service through Money 98 Financial Suite or by logging onto Money Insider's Web site.
