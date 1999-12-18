Short Take: Micrel buys Altos Semiconductor

Micrel agreed to acquire Altos Semiconductor, a maker of temperature sensing products used in computers, in a cash deal. Micrel paid $1.8 million for the firm, buying its outstanding shares. "As form factors shrink and performance improvements out-pace power reduction techniques, system temperatures are rising ever higher. Our nascent line of sensors and system management ICs will provide simple solutions to this increasingly prevalent system design issue," Micrel CEO Ray Zinn said in a statement.