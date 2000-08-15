Short Take: @Link gets $100 million in financing

@Link Networks, an integrated communications provider, has received $101.2 million in second-round funding from several private equity firms. Incepta, Bechtel Enterprises, US West NewVector Group, Arlington Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, an affiliate of Merrill Lynch, Madison Dearborn Partners, Columbia Capital, Telesoft Partners and Telcom Ventures contributed to the funding. @Link provides high-speed Internet access to small and mid-sized businesses and will use the money to fund a nationwide expansion.