Short Take: Komag to report widened loss

Komag, a maker of disk-drive components, said it expects to report lower sales and a widening loss for the first fiscal quarter of this year. The company said net sales for the quarter ending March 29 could drop as much as 55 percent from the $159 million in sales reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 1997. Citing "adverse market conditions," Komag previously had warned of a 40 percent drop.
