Short Take: Judge to rule on Microsoft request for extension

The judge hearing Sun Microsystems' copyright infringement case against Microsoft has given both parties until Tuesday to submit recommendations for resolving whether Microsoft should be given more time to comply with a preliminary injunction, the companies said. Although the companies have agreed on time extensions for some 800 products, differences remain for another 200, they said. For some of its products, Microsoft is requesting an additional 120 days to comply with the order requiring it to bring them into compliance with Sun's compatibility tests.