Short Take: Intel names VP and operations director

Intel has announced that Stephen P. Nachtsheim, general manager of the chip giant's mobile and handheld products group, will become vice president and operations director of corporate business development as of August 3. Robert M. Jecmen, vice president of the company's technology and manufacturing group, will succeed Nachtsheim.
