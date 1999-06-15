Short Take: Intel crosses 0.18-micron barrier

Intel crossed a manufacturing milestone with the release of the 400-MHz Pentium II and Celeron chips for notebooks today in that both chips are made on the 0.18 micron manufacturing process. The 0.18 manufacturing process--which refers to the size of microprocessor components--allows the company to make processors that are significantly smaller, cheaper, cooler, and more efficient than current 0.25 micron microprocessors.