Short Take: IBM has new software integration tools

IBM announced the availability of new software tools for administrators migrating from Big Blue's own System Network Architecture (SNA) layouts to IP networks. The new IBM Network Utility allows network-attached devices using SNA-based applications to add IP connections. The new tool, which comes in two versions for different types of functionality, also is intended to combat Cisco Systems' presence in the SNA-to-IP integration market.
