Short Take: i2, SAP announce agreement

i2 Technologies and SAP AG announced an agreement to embed a subset of i2's constraint-based planning engine Rhythm CBP into SAP's R/3 enterprise application software. The embedded solution, R/3 Constraint Based Planner (R/3 PP-CBP), will provide users with a single pool of data shared by all business applications. It is scheduled for release during the third quarter of 1997.