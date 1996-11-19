Short Take: HotWired launches daily news service

The HotWired Network unveiled Wired News, a digital news service featuring a perspective on technology's effect on business, culture, and politics. The service will be delivered through Netscape In-box Direct and the PointCast Network. Additional distribution partners include the @Home and GeoWorks. The news service will provide 15 to 20 daily stories, with updates throughout the day.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.