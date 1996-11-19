CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: HotWired launches daily news service

The HotWired Network unveiled Wired News, a digital news service featuring a perspective on technology's effect on business, culture, and politics. The service will be delivered through Netscape In-box Direct and the PointCast Network. Additional distribution partners include the @Home and GeoWorks. The news service will provide 15 to 20 daily stories, with updates throughout the day.

