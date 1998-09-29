Short Take: High-speed Net access for apartments

Tut Systems announced a new access device that allows apartment complexes to add high-speed Net access using existing copper-wire phone infrastructure. The new Expresso MDU, available now, implements the company's HomeRun technology, which allows data to be transmitted over phone wires that also carry voice at 1-mbps rates. The access portion of the system costs less than $5,000, with line cards priced at $2,695 and network cards coming in at $139.