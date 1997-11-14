Short Take: GTE Internetworking to acquire Genuity

GTE Internetworking, an Internet services and solutions subsidiary of GTE, has announced that it will acquire Genuity, a provider of Web hosting solutions that is a subsidiary of Bechtel Enterprises. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year through GTE Internetworking's affiliate, BBN Corporation, is subject to closing conditions. The organization will have12 fully networked data centers worldwide.