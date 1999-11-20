Short Take: GreaterGood.com names Williams-Sonoma exec as CEO

E-commerce charity site GreaterGood.com today appointed G. Randolph Dirth as chief executive. The Seattle-based company is looking to Dirth for his nearly 25 years of retail experience, including executive positions at Williams-Sonoma. Dirth also was the founder of Gourmet Giftmail, a specialty food service where customers can purchase gifts via telephone, catalog or the Internet. GreaterGood has partnerships with more than 150 not-for-profit groups.
