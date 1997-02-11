Short Take: FileNet reports earnings

FileNet reported revenue of $72.6 million for the fourth quarter ending December 31, up from $67.7 million for the same quarter in 1995. Net income for the quarter was $3.2 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with net income of $5.2 million, or 32 cents per share, for the same quarter 1995. The year's revenue was $268.9 million, up from $229.4 million in 1995. FileNet's net loss for the year was $2.6 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with net income of $8.2 million, or 52 cents per share, for last year.