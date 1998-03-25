CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: FCC antitrust division names new deputy director

Willard K. Tom has been named deputy director of the Federal Trade Commision's antitrust division, the Bureau of Competition. The position previously was held by Mark Whitener. Tom previously had served at the Department of Justice.

