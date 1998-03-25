Short Take: FCC antitrust division names new deputy director

Willard K. Tom has been named deputy director of the Federal Trade Commision's antitrust division, the Bureau of Competition. The position previously was held by Mark Whitener. Tom previously had served at the Department of Justice.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Willard K. Tom has been named deputy director of the Federal Trade Commision's antitrust division, the Bureau of Competition. The position previously was held by Mark Whitener. Tom previously had served at the Department of Justice.
Willard K. Tom has been named deputy director of the Federal Trade Commision's antitrust division, the Bureau of Competition. The position previously was held by Mark Whitener. Tom previously had served at the Department of Justice.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.