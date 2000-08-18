Short Take: Engage revises site monitoring system

Online ad network Engage is offering a new way for its advertising customers to monitor Web site activity. The system traces the number of cookies in a site's log files. It counts the number of visitors, how often they use a site, and the time they spend on each site. Previously, Engage's I/PRO auditing unit provided a service that counted Web page turns. Advertisers use the reports to help decide where they should place their ads online.
