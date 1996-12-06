CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: DOJ asks Netscape for files

The U.S. Justice Department has now requested documents from Netscape as part of its investigation of Microsoft concerning allegations of unfair competition in the Internet marketplace. The documents, which involved "a bunch of Internet markets," not just browsers, were requested last month, according to Netscape attorney Gary Reback. Reback wouldn't elaborate but he called the request a "logical step" in the investigation process.

