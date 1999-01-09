CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: DirecTV sees December subscriber spike

DirecTV, the direct broadcast satellite subsidiary of Hughes Electronics, added 183,000 new subscribers in December to end the year with a total of 4.46 million subscribers. The company said it added more than 1.1 million new customers during 1998.

