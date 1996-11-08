Short Take: Dell ships PowerEdge 4100

Dell Computer said today it is shipping the PowerEdge 4100, a midrange Pentium Pro processor-based network server. A 180-MHz Pentium Pro processor with 256K cache comes with 64MB ECC RAM, a 4GB hard drive, an 8X SCSI CD-ROM, and is priced at $6,199. A dual 200-MHz Pentium Pro processor model with 512K cache and 128MB ECC RAM starts the dual processor offerings at $11,399. It comes with redundant power supplies, dual 4GB Hard Drives, RAID, and an 8X SCSI CD-ROM.