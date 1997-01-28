Short Take: Corel ships video editing suite

Corel has started shipping the Lumiere video editing suite for Windows 95 or Windows NT. Lumiere users can assemble audio, video, and still images for presentations or movies using Corel's library of video and music clips, photos, font, transition frames, and images. The suite, which includes the Lumiere editing application, Motion 3D 7, and Photo-Paint 6, is shipping priced at $99 in the United States or $129 in Canada.