Short Take: Corel releases construction suite

Corel released Construction Edition for Windows 95, a new version of its WordPerfect Suite designed for companies in the construction business. The suite includes WordPerfect 7, Corel Visual CADD 2.04, Corel Quattro Pro 7, Corel Presentations 7, Corel Time Line, InfoCentral 7, and software for the use of builders, architects, and engineers.