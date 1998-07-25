CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short take: Congress compromises on tech worker visa bill

Congress has reached a compromise that, if passed, would increase the number of skilled foreign workers allowed to work in the United States, the Associated Press reported. The high-tech industry has actively lobbied Congress on this issue, arguing there is not enough talent available in the domestic labor pool to fill the open positions.

