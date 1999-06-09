Short Take: CompUSA launches online auctions

Retailer CompUSA is launching an online auction site, CompUSAauctions.com, to sell off clearance items including personal computers, peripherals, accessories and related technology devices that have been returned, discontinued, or refurbished. Previously, the company sold such items to brokers. Merchandise bought on the auction site may not be returned to CompUSA retail stores and the auction site is separate from CompUSA's Internet sales subsidiary, CompUSA Net.com.