Tech Industry

Short Take: Companies standardize smart cards

Gemplus and Schlumberger Electronic Transactions introduced smart cards with common operating systems and application programming interfaces adhering to the Java Card API. The companies said they would establish the Java Card Forum, a group of Java Card licensees who will promote interoperability of smart card applications.

