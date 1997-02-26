Short Take: Castanet supports Shockwave

Marimba's Castanet "Web channel" technology now supports Shockwave, a client viewer that plays files created with Macromedia's Director multimedia authoring tool. The deal between the two companies means that developers can build content with Director and broadcast it to desktops via Castanet. A Windows 95 version of Shockwave for Castanet is available immediately.