Short Take: Bank site for Hong Kong customers

Bank of America launched a Web site specifically for its Hong Kong customers, enabling them to access information, loan applications, and other interactive tools.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Bank of America launched a Web site specifically for its Hong Kong customers, enabling them to access information, loan applications, and other interactive tools.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.