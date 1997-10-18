Short Take: Baan appoints new VP

Baan has appointed former Volkswagen executive Frank T. Berger to vice president and general manager of Baan's Automotive Sector, Americas. Berger will lead that division's initiatives in the automotive industry and will be based at the Baan Automotive offices in Troy, Michigan. The Automotive Sector is one of the four main vertical business markets Baan is focusing on to sell its enterprise software package.