Short Take: Apple unveils DVD-enabled Mac

Apple unveiled its DVD-ROM Macintosh prototype and said it will support the DVD-ROM format for most of the Mac product line. The first DVD-enabled Mac system could be in stores late this year. Apple also announced plans to launch a DVD Web site to provide information on the technology and provide links to vendors of DVD solutions for the Mac.
