Short Take: AOL email delayed

Email being sent through America Online has been delayed since Monday due to an unusual spike in mail, according to AOL spokeswoman Tricia Primrose. AOL added new mail servers, now handling about 1 million messages an hour, but the residual effects of the original jam are lingering. Primrose could not say exactly when the system would run smoothly, adding that the volume of email sent to and from the online service has doubled from 5 to 10 million messages since December, when AOL began offering flat-rate pricing.