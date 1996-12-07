Short: Grayson steps down

Micrografx chairman and founder J. Paul Grayson announced he will resign from the company, effective at the end of this year, to pursue other interests. Joseph Kupke will serve as interim chairman of the board while a management committee continues to search for a new CEO for the graphics software company. Grayson founded the company in 1982. Douglas Richard has been appointed interim president and Robert Gutekunst has been promoted to vice president of development and development services.