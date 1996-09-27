CNET también está disponible en español.

Short: FastComm sets up in Sydney

FastComm Communications is opening an Asia/Pacific headquarters in Sydney, Australia. Ronnie Persad was named managing director of this new location. FastComm designs, manufactures, and sells digital and analog access products for public and private networks. Formerly, Persad was responsible for worldwide marketing and support services at .
