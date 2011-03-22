Shooting for the super perigee moon

On Saturday, the world was treated to a super perigee moon, a rare sight that happens only every 18 years or so. The moon has an elliptical (oval) orbit around the Earth; when it seems smaller and more distant, it's on the farthest side (apogee) of its orbit, while the perigee side is about 31,000 miles closer to Earth. What made Saturday special was the fact that it was a full moon on the perigee side, resulting in our lunar friend appearing 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal.

Our friends on Flickr snapped some incredible shots of the moon from around the world, and we've compiled a handful of of our favorites below. To the moon, CNET readers!