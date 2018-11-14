Sheriff Hopper’s Stranger Things ending is already decided

Netflix

David Harbour isn't spilling any secrets about how Stranger Things will ultimately end, but he definitely knows how his own character's story ends.

Whether the series lasts four or five seasons is still up in the air (at least according to Harbour and the show's creators), but regardless of length, the actor who portrays Sheriff Jim Hopper says he has an idea of what will come. "We're either going to season 4 or season 5. It's still being debated. I do know the arc of the story, though. This was something that I discussed with [show creators] the Duffer brothers right from Day One."

Harbour also found the similarities between Sheriff Hopper and Hellboy -- who he plays on the big screen next April -- undeniable. "Good guys sometimes pissed off they have to do the right thing," he said. (You can read more about his experience as the demon spawn here.)

Season two of Stranger Things saw Hopper forming a stronger bond with Eleven, his surrogate daughter. In an interview with CNET Magazine, Harbour expanded on the future end, assuring fan that "I feel very proud of that because we're not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands. We're going to tie things up."

"Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it season 4 or season 5, has an arc to it that I understand."

Here's hoping we get one step closer with a Stranger Things season 3 trailer *any* day now.

