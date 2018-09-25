Shazam is now officially part of Apple, and will soon be ad-free

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple on Monday said it's completed a deal to acquire music recognition app Shazam, and the app will soon become ad-free for all users.

"Apple and Shazam have a long history together," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, in a press release. "Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere."

The smartphone giant said in December that it'd acquire British company Shazam to boost its music division. Apple didn't disclose financial details, but the purchase price for the company was reportedly around $400 million.

European Union regulators launched an investigation of the acquisition in April over concerns the Apple-Shazam marriage might unfairly give Apple Music a leg-up in the music streaming business. The EU then approved the acquisition earlier this month.

Apple and Shazam didn't respond to requests for additional comment.