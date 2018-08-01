Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words takes over Twitter

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did the impossible, bringing a reprieve to your Twitter feed with a series of five words.

The Academy kicked things off on Tuesday with a tweet prompting people to share the plot of their favorite movie in five words. Since then, countless Twitter feeds have been filled with creative, pithy posts.

Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 31, 2018

Here are some of our favorites, with more to come as the trend continues providing relief from the hard news hitting your feed today.

Machine sent back to save. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 31, 2018

The Governator gets how to play this game. And he really gets at the heart of his own movies.

small mouse drives red convertible https://t.co/9iDOzgst4m — goth turtle (@dubstep4dads) July 31, 2018

This one could be hard to remember, but think of the initial's SL.... Stuart Little!

They name a horse Seabiscuit. https://t.co/wkf5igzZJf — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ 🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) July 31, 2018

Oh Seabiscuit, the racehorse that stole our hearts.

Tatooine farmboy overcomes daddy issues https://t.co/G7JImIaOqC — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 31, 2018

Ok, if you don't know this one, I don't think I can help you.

The Little Mermaid grows legs. https://t.co/lVm52lR8c9 — Reel Bear Media (@ReelBearMedia) July 31, 2018

Honestly, this is a really good wrap up of what The Little Mermaid is all about. Plus some cute fish.

A colleague said that he didn't get this one. Patches O'Houlihan is rolling over in his grave. And White Goodman has won.

NO



RULES



AGAINST



BASKETBALL



DOGhttps://t.co/NpgSIlh7Zt — Netflix US (@netflix) July 31, 2018

Netflix gets +10 for creativity and spacing. And for representing a truly underrated movie, Air bud.

The Effing Empire Strikes Back. https://t.co/kYc1Ko1M49 — Donald Faison (@donald_faison) July 31, 2018

That it did. That. It. Did.

Time-traveling boy kisses his Mom https://t.co/sDcPPnVoPS — ZACK EVANS (@zackevans) July 31, 2018

It's an unconventional way to think about Back to the Future, but he's not wrong? ̄\_(ツ)_/ ̄

A Dingo ate my baby https://t.co/SFQxwFbuZB — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) July 31, 2018

Meryl Streep is a treasure, even when she's yelling about a dingo and a baby.

learned blue is not cerulean https://t.co/6Sc8g2milz — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 31, 2018

Again, Meryl Streep is a treasure and can do no wrong. Also, Devil Wears Prada is the best movie out there.

Stay tuned for more, I have high hopes for this tweet.